Anna Todd calls rumors she was fired ‘fake’ as she brands Shane Paul McGhie exit from After movies ‘devastating’

Author and screenwriter Anna Todd has reacted to rumors on social media that she was fired from her movie series, After.

She branded the rumors “fake” in a tweet (see below) which she posted to her Twitter page yesterday, October 5.

The After series of films are based on Todd’s book series of the same name.

She co-produced After, the first of the After film series released in April 2019, and then went on to co-produce and write the screenplay for the sequel, After We Collided, due for release in the U.S. on October 23, 2020.

Two other sequels to After — After We Fell and After Ever Happy — are currently in pre-production.

Rumors that Anna Todd was ‘fired’ sweep Twitter

Rumors began circulating on social media that Anna Todd had been fired around the same time as the recent controversial exit of actor Shane Paul McGhie from the After film franchise.

Some rumors claimed that she was fired or asked to “step down” as a director and that the producers are now recasting for the upcoming sequels.

Another tweet claimed that the only “original cast members they’re keeping are Tessa, Hardin, and Dylan Sprouse.”

Todd reacted to the rumors, branding them ‘fake’

Yesterday, Todd appeared to react to the rumors with a post to her Twitter page.

“tl cleanse from fake twitter rumors and trumps twitter rampage,” she enigmatically tweeted.

Shane Paul McGhie announced exit from After on Instagram

Shane Paul McGhie, who played Landon Gibson, took to his Instagram Story yesterday to say he will not be on set with his castmates in Bulgaria.

After We Fell and After Ever Happy, which star Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin, are currently filming on location in Eastern European country.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing I will not be filming in Bulgaria,” McGhie wrote.

“We could not come to an agreement and I had to make a really tough call. I had to stand up for me, the way that Landon would,” he added.

Shane did not share details about the disagreement but he did go on to thank Todd, his After colleagues, and the fans for their support.

He then asked fans and colleagues to welcome and support the actor who replaces him.

Online rumors claim that Chance Perdomo, best known for playing Ambrose Spellman in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, would be taking over McGhie’s role.

Anna Todd took to Instagram to show support for McGhie

Todd reacted to McGhie’s announcement by showing support on Instagram. She responded with multiple comments:

“Devastating,” she wrote at first.

“You’ll always be LG to me…,” she wrote soon after.

“I feel like I have so much to say, but I’ve said it to you… you’re the best honestly…,” she added.