Anderson Cooper announces birth of second son. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Anderson Cooper has announced the birth of his second son.

The CNN news anchor took the opportunity to announce the exciting news on his show, Anderson Cooper 360, on Thursday.

Anderson Cooper welcomes second son via surrogate

Anderson began his announcement by showing photos of his first son, Wyatt, who was born in April 2020.

He said: “These are the pictures I showed of Wyatt then, taken just days after he was born. This is Wyatt today. He is nearly 22 months old. He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life. If he looks particularly happy in this picture, it’s because he now has a baby brother. His name is Sebastian, and I would like you to meet him.”

Anderson then introduced his second son, saying: “This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 pounds at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable. He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Anderson also thanked the medical team and the surrogate who carried Sebastian: “We want to thank the amazing doctors and nurses who helped bring Sebastian into the world, and most of all thank the surrogate who carried Sebastian and gave birth to him. The sacrifices she and her family — her entire family — made, and the love that they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary.”

Anderson Cooper is co-parenting

Anderson then went on to state that both Sebastian and Wyatt are being raised by him and his former partner, Benjamin Maisani. He also revealed that both the kids will have the conjoined last name, Maisani-Cooper.

When Anderson appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February 2021, he shared that he and Benjamin were living together in order to co-parent. At the time, he said, “It was interesting because he wasn’t really sure he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up. But then he came around on the idea, and now he is just such a great parent.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Anderson and Benjamin went public with their relationship in 2015 but separated in 2018.