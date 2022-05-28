Alexis Bledel announces exit from The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel says she is leaving The Handmaid’s Tale before its fifth season. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Alexis Bledel will no longer appear on the hit Hulu series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The actress had previously appeared on the award-winning show as character Emily Malek, also known as Ofglen, throughout the first four seasons. In an unexpected statement to Variety, Bledel said that she will officially be leaving the show ahead of Season 5.

Bledel said she is ‘forever grateful’ despite quick departure

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support,” the actress stated.

As of now, Bledel has not given any exact reason or details as to why she has chosen to leave the show.

The show, which is an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel, has received 75 Emmy nominations and secured 15 wins since its debut in 2017.

Bledel was previously nominated for four Emmys and won the 2017 award in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category for her portrayal of Ofglen in the series.

Besides The Handmaid’s Tale, Bledel has been most notably recognized for her roles in Gilmore Girls, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Sin City, and Tuck Everlasting.

Fans of The Handmaid’s Tale upset over Bledel’s announcement

Although many fans have shown understanding when it comes to Bledel’s departure from the show, they have also taken to social media to share that they will miss seeing her character after being of such importance for four seasons.

“This is so sad, Emily is the best! Alexis Bledel was perfect,” one user tweeted.

This is so sad, Emily is the best! Alexis Bledel was perfect. #HandmaidsTale

“Just saw that @alexisbledel is leaving @HandmaidsOnHulu. While I’m sure she has completely valid reasons, I’m sad for the loss of the character and how the story may be changed. Hopefully they do her character justice in explaining the absence. In any case, she was phenomenal,” user @rosyrazly tweeted.

Pic credit: @rosyrazly/Twitter

“What Alexis Bledel did on #TheHandmaidsTale – nothing short of exceptional. Such a haunting portrayal as a lesbian put through absolute hell under Gilead. Gave us some of the most memorable, powerful moments of the series in the performance of her life. Will be sorely missed,” another fan wrote.

What Alexis Bledel did on #TheHandmaidsTale — nothing short of exceptional. Such a haunting portrayal as a lesbian put through absolute hell under Gilead. Gave us some of the most memorable, powerful moments of the series in the performance of her life. Will be sorely missed.

Although many fans are sad to see Alexis Bledel leaving The Handmaid’s Tale, the show is still set to air its long-awaited fifth season presumably later on this year.