A Royal insider reveals the one event that could reunite Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince Harry’s estrangement from his family, including King Charles and Prince William, must hurt the Royal family.

King Charles, who is still undergoing cancer treatments, has not seen his grandchildren, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in a long time.

King Charles may not see them soon unless things change between the family members, especially since Meghan Markle will not return to the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry cites security concerns for moving to California and raising his family away from the paparazzi in the UK.

The estrangement with King Charles aside, Prince Harry has not made up with Prince William despite meeting at a memorial service last year.

The two travel in different circles, but a Royal insider said that one event could bring them together, but it is not without a significant cost.

A former butler shares his insight on Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince William and Prince Harry seem to travel in different circles now, with Prince William focused on supporting the monarchy before his eventual coronation as King.

In America, Prince Harry focuses on his wife, Meghan Markle, and his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Grant Harrold, a former butler for the Royal family, spoke to 60 Minutes Australia, sharing his views on what would get the royal brothers together.

Grant said during the news story that the brothers would reconcile when Prince William became King. Grant said, “I have no doubt that William would want his brother, not as much to play a part in it, but certainly to be there.”

Family plays an essential part in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s lives, and they would want Prince Harry and Meghan there in some fashion.

The documentary featuring Grant and his interview about the Royal family is available below.

Unfortunately, for that to happen, it would take King Charles abdicating the crown or worse, and everyone hopes a reconciliation for the family happens sooner rather than later.

Royal family updates

Prince William met with a gentleman from the England football team.

Meghan Markle’s new show, With Love, Meghan, will premiere on March 4, 2025.

Despite being pushed back and revamped, her show should be a good watch for any fan.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, the California wildfires were a good way for Meghan to add more content about her and Prince Harry’s philanthropy.

Queen Camilla represented her husband, King Charles, out visiting Canterbury.

Thank you to everyone who braved the rain to come and say hello to Her Majesty in Canterbury! 🌦️



At The Beaney House of Art & Knowledge, The Queen spent the day celebrating heritage and literature in the city – including work of the trailblazing playwright, Aphra Behn.



✍️ The… pic.twitter.com/AJ2uVt5lMP — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 25, 2025

It would be great to see Prince William make up with Prince Harry before something as big as his eventual coronation as King.