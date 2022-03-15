6ix9ine reveals he’s struggling to make ends meet, amid stalled career

Tekashi 6ix9ine was ostracized by most hip-hop artists and producers for testifying against the Nine Trey Bloods. Pic credit: Tekashi 6ix9ine/YouTube

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine continues his social media silence after telling a judge he is struggling financially.

At the height of his rap career in 2018, he was arrested on racketeering, weapons, and drugs charges.

6ix9ine was facing 47 years behind bars before testifying for the prosecution against members of his gang, the Nine Trey Bloods.

He was sentenced to just two years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea and cooperation with prosecutors.

6ix9ine admits he is broke

6ix9Ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, revealed his financial struggles in a sworn declaration to Judge John P. Cronan.

The rapper is a defendant in a civil lawsuit and the judge was tasked with determining the amount of damages Hernandez may have to pay for his involvement in a 2018 armed robbery of two victims.

“Right now, I am struggling to make ends meet,” 6ix9ine claimed in the court docs obtained by AllHipHop.

“I do not know if I will ever command the kind of advances I was paid before my arrest, and my career stalled,” he admits, continuing:

“I did receive large advances under the recording artist and merchandising agreements prior to my arrest. However, I do not receive any royalties under those agreements either since my royalty accounts remain unrecouped.”

6ixine also says he lost momentum with his career in the two years he was incarcerated and admits he “may never reach the same level of success” prior to his arrest.

He also said the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from performing live shows, which accounted for a large portion of his income.

The Brooklyn rapper added that he did not perform concerts in 2021 and has no bookings this year.

According to the Independent, his accountant, Justin Kobay, said that 6ix9ine’s net worth is “technically less than zero,” suggesting that his debt exceeds his assets.

Tekashi 6ix9ine filmed the armed robbery of the plaintiffs

The plaintiffs Seketha Wonzer and Kevin Dozier were robbed in New York at gunpoint in April 2018 by the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members.

It was a case of mistaken identity as the two victims were thought to be with Rap-a-Lot Records, with whom 6ix9ine was feuding at the time.

The Gummo rapper admitted to filming the robbery when he testified against his former gang in 2019. He blamed his then-manager Shotti for initiating the robbery.

The lawsuit was filed against 6ix9ine by Wonzer and Dozier in December 2020, with the pair seeking about $10 million in damages — $5 million each.

6ix9ine frequently bragged about his earnings and taunted his rap rivals. In his last Instagram post in May 2021, he mocked rappers who claim to earn six figures performing concerts before bragging about making half a million dollars for his shows.

In court documents, 6ix9ine said if the court awards the plaintiffs the compensation and damages they are seeking, he will never recover from the bankruptcy.