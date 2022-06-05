50 Cent can’t believe ‘how big’ son Sire Jackson looks in new photo

50 Cent at a Starz event. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Faye Sadou/AdMedia

50 Cent gushed about how much his son has grown after sharing a new photo.

His youngest son, Sire Jackson, almost looked unrecognizable, and the rapper and television producer can’t believe how big his baby boy has become as he turns 10 later this year.

50 Cent, better known for producing hit television series than music these days, recently complained about his reportedly lucrative deal with Startz to produce more series, such as Power and BMF.

50 Cent gushes about his youngest son

The Power producer shared a photo of his handsome son, lamenting how much he has grown.

“👀Look how big my baby got ! SIRE💪🏽 Filipino Cuisine oh yeah!” he wrote in the caption.

The rapper welcomed Sire Jackson with his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy in September 2012.

The rapper split from the Flipino model after the pair welcomed their son but appear to have a cordial co-parenting relationship.

The nine-year-old is sporting a ‘baby’ mustache, with the rapper crediting his growth to his mother’s cooking.

Earlier this year, he shared a sweet Instagram post with Sire, who visited him on the set of one of his hit television series.

In the three photos, 50 Cent cuddles with his son while revealing Sire’s opinion on his job.

“I told SIRE I’m working on making this Tv show, he said cool i can do that. 👀I said yeah already, you can do that? he said yeah it’s not that hard all you gotta do is set up the cameras. 🎥 LOL.”

50 Cent explains long-standing feud with his oldest son

While the rapper enjoys a good relationship with his youngest son, the rapper has been feuding with his look-a-like son Marquise Jackson for several years.

50 Cent shares his elder son with his former girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins.

In an interview in 2020, 50 Cent explained why he no longer has a relationship with his 25-year-old

50 Cent spoke with Van Lathan, who asked whether their relationship with repairable.

The rapper said that his son’s mother bred a sense of entitlement in Marquise that led to their feud.

“It’s a sad situation. When you pray for success, you don’t necessarily pray for the things that come with it. It’s no such thing as success without jealousy without envy or entitlement,” he said, continuing:

“His mum developed an entitlement that cannot be met, filtering that energy through his actual personal interests,” he continued while giving examples of the lavish shoes his mother would buy him with his child support payments while telling him he deserved more.

“So, while being a privileged child, he feels deprived,” 50 concluded.

50 said he paid $1.36 million in child support upfront, and the payments were divided on a monthly basis. He added that Marquise would leave if they were in the same place and concluded that his success ultimately ended their relationship.