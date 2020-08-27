16 questions to get to know Cobra Kai star Griffin Santopietro

Cobra Kai is set to hit Netflix on Friday, August 28, with a third season on the way in the future.
Cobra Kai star Griffin Santopietro recently took the time to share with us a few of his “favorite things.”
Griffin stars in Cobra Kai alongside Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso’s son, Anthony LaRusso.
Here’s what Griffin had to say in response to our random-variety of questions!
Monsters & Critics: What’s your favorite way to spend time?
Griffin Santopietro: I love watching movies.
M&C: What are your top three favorite movies?
Santopietro: Groundhog Day, The Social Network, and Zodiac.
M&C: What’s a dream role you’d like to take on in the future?
Santopietro: It would be really cool to be in a film like Beautiful Boy or play a dramatic role like that.
M&C: What’s your favorite restaurant?
Santopietro: Fogo de Chao (Brazilian steakhouse).
M&C: Do you like fake Christmas trees or real ones?
Santopietro: I hate to say it but fake ones are more reliable.
M&C: You get one superpower – what do you choose?
Santopietro: Flight 100%.
M&C: Do you have a nickname?
Santopietro: Some people call me Griff, but not really.
M&C: Who’s your favorite team: Cobra Kai or Miyagi-do?
Santopietro: I have to say Miyagi-do.
M&C: What’s your favorite place to visit?
Santopietro: I love visiting L.A. and going to the super basic tourist spots like Universal and such.
M&C: Do you like dogs, cats, both, or neither?
Santopietro: I’m allergic to cats and I have a little Keeshond named Stella so I’m gonna have to go with dogs.
M&C: What’s your favorite song?
Santopietro: Right now I really like Bang! by AJR.
M&C: What’s your funniest memory?
Santopietro: One time when I was in my advisory class our teacher said it was a study period and that we needed to be silent. So once I was done with my work my friend and I started playing a silent game of rock paper scissors.
When I won, my friend instantly yelled out “No!” in the middle of the silent room.
I laugh about it every time I think about it.
M&C: What’s one thing about your acting methods that nobody knows except for you?
Santopietro: Well, when I’m watching a TV show or movie and there is a character I like, I will go through and figure out how I would play that character.
M&C: What subject are you strongest at in school?
Santopietro: English.
M&C: Do you play any instruments?
Santopietro: Not currently, but I do really want to learn guitar.
M&C: What’s your favorite joke?
Santopietro: What’s something that’s red and bad for your teeth? A brick.
Cobra Kai, seasons 1 and 2, premiere on Netflix on August 28, 2020. Season 3 has been ordered with a release date TBD. Learn more about Griffin Santopietro at griffinsantopietro.com.