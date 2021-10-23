NYCC Interview: Jeff McComsey tackles intergalactic healthcare in ET-ER

ET-ER is a new, comedic graphic novel series. Pic credit: AWA Studios

Jeff McComsey (American Terror, Flutter) teamed up with illustrator Javier Pulido (Human Target, Robin: Year One, She-Hulk) to create an “out-of-the-world” graphic novel that explores the idea of healthcare in space. The first issue hit the stands on October 13, timed to the 2021 New York Comic-Con.

ET-ER’s publisher, AWA Studios, describes the series as: “Intergalactic virus liquefy one of your heads? Feeling a bit “off” ever since you drove through that black hole? Rush to Roswell General, the galaxy’s leading medical facility.” They continued to write, “This interplanetary crew of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and technicians is uniquely qualified to cure what ails you. There’s no planet too far, no asteroid too small, no patient too, well alien – and they accept most forms of insurance.”

This series is chock-full of hilarious antics and unthinkable situations, and McComsey can’t wait to see what he and Pulido have “cooked up.” In an exclusive interview with Monsters & Critics, we had the opportunity to ask him about ET-ER’s creation process and inspirations. AWA Studios was also kind enough to send us a variant cover and a few pages to share with our readers.

Monsters & Critics: ET-ER features a topical storyline that revolves around doctors and hospitals. Seems oddly taboo in our pandemic times. How do you hope readers will react to the comic?

Jeff McComsey: While the location is a hospital, I think we manage to keep it fun and breezy. This is our intro to the world of ET-ER and like our main character who is very familiar with the healthcare system, we’re knocked over the head with the logistics of an intergalactic system.

M&C: Tell me a bit about the writing process. What inspired you to create the story? Can you tease your favorite moment that happens in the first few issues?

McComsey: We wanted to wrap our brains around an intergalactic sci-fi story that dealt with something we can all mostly relate to and conceive of. You need a hospital. What happens when you’re out of town. Way out of town. My favorite bit in this issue is what our main character does after her first day in the ET-ER before she goes home for the day. Don’t want to spoil it, but it’s a nice character moment.

M&C: How would you “sell” the graphic novel in one sentence?

McComsey: “Universal Healthcare” takes on a whole new meaning.

Check out a few pages from ET-ER #1:

A page from ET-ER #1. Pic credit: AWA Studios

A page from ET-ER #1. Pic credit: AWA Studios

ET-ER #1 is currently available for purchase.