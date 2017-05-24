Winner of Survivor: Game Changers comes down to wire on season finale

Tonight’s two-hour season finale of Survivor: Game Changers comes down to the wire — as the jury chooses the winner of the $1million prize.

The final six heading into tonight’s Season 34 finale — from the original cast of 20 — are Aubrey Bracco, Brad Culpepper, Cirie Fields, Sarah Lacina, Troyzan Robertson, and Tai Trang.

The last immunity challenge takes place on a massive purpose-built maze which the competitors have to race through to pick up puzzle pieces and create a compass rose star.

The first person to finish wins immunity. From the losers someone will become the 15th person voted out of the game as they become the eighth person on the jury.

It also sees them play for a reward of tasty treats including chicken parm, spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and key lime pie.

The season finale, called No Good Deed Goes Unpunished, also includes a historic tribal council which includes a shocking turn that leaves one of the castaways stunned.

The jury then bring the season to a close when they vote for the winner of the $1million prize. The finale is followed bya one-hour live reunion show hosted by Jeff Probst.

The Survivor: Game Changers finale airs tonight at 8/7c on CBS.