Who is millionaire onion-hating guest Kenny Novotny on Below Deck Med?

This week’s Below Deck Mediterranean sees fun-loving millionaire Kenny Novotny, who appeared on the show last season, return as a charter guest.

Kenny, from Oklahoma, appeared last time round with his best friend Brian for a one-day charter where they managed to pack in not only water sports and a beach picnic but also a line-dancing party.

Tonight Kenny returns with a group, including his wife Amberly, who keep the Below Deck Med crew on their toes with their special requests.

The main drama comes as a result of Kenny’s dislike for onions, which chef Adam can’t seem to get his head around — having two of his dishes returned because they contain…onions.

Novotny is a businessman who runs the firm KNWEBS Inc. dba Consulting Services Inc (CSI), which provides consulting services for both government and commercial clients and employs more than 200 people around the world.

The firm is located in Oklahoma, and has seen rapid growth in recent years.

In 2009 it was the fastest growing company in the city, and in 2012 was ranked as the fourth fastest growing inner-city business in the U.S. by Forbes Magazine.

Kenny set up the company in 2004, according to his LinkedIn, after studying a BSBA in Management Information Systems at Oklahoma State University.

He previously worked as a project manager at IT and engineering firms Valdez International Corporation and Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).

Kenny says in his profile that his motto for success is to “trust first and do business with second”. He adds: “I’m not the typical stuffy CEO/Owner, I’m a small town boy that the world of business has welcomed to the table.

“Opportunity will drive success and the small town boy heard the knock on opportunity’s door.”

Kenny has made millions through his business. He said in an interview in 2009: “In 2004, my target goal for the next five years was to hit $20million.

“I fell short of that by $6million, but I would like to be a $40million company within the next three or four years.”

He also admitted to being a “computer geek”, and was a competitive water skier when he was a youngster.

