Who is Amy Shiels from Twin Peaks: The Return?

For the past year, Amy Shiels has been sworn to secrecy over the identity of her character in the third season of David Lynch’s murder-mystery soap opera Twin Peaks.

But while her character has been shrouded in mystery, Amy’s own background is more clear.

Amy was born in 1991 in Malahide, Dublin, in the Republic of Ireland. She grew up caring for neglected horses and as a child, and later won a small part in the 2003 film Veronica Guerin starring Kate Blanchet.

The youngest of seven children, Shiels used acting as an escape from the misery of schoolyard bullies, creating characters and worlds of her own to cope.

Amy learned her trade working at the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin for three years and taking parts in British and Irish medical TV dramas including Casualty, Holby City, and The Clinic.

Soon she had parts in indie movies like horror Slaughter (2009) and as Joanne in thriller Citadel (2012) alongside Game of Thrones actor James Cosmos.

Amy played Danielle in organized crime TV show Love/Hate from 2010-12 before moving into video games. She provided voices and performances for blockbuster games COD: Black Ops 3, COD Modern Warfare and voiced the character Luna Freya in the English language version of Final Fantasy XV.

In order to further her career, Amy made the leap and moved to L.A. hitting the pavements auditioning for TV pilots and movies.

Amy was championed for her new role in Twin Peaks by David Lynch’s long-time casting director Johanna Ray who also ‘discovered’ Naomi Watts early in her career.

Secrecy on the set of the new season was such that Shiels only ever saw her own scenes and lines and was unable to tell friends, family, and followers that she would be in the show until recently.

Amy’s role on Twin Peaks looks set to be her big breakout part but she is not taking a break. Amy has been busy trying to produce her own pilot and get an Irish movie project off the ground with Blade actor Stephen Dorff.

Twin Peaks: The Return airs Sundays at 9pm ET/PT on Showtime.