Who is Adela King from Ladies of London?

Adela King joined the cast of Ladies of London for Season 3 — and has made regular appearances as a friend of Caroline Stanbury.

With Caroline now living in Dubai, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if Adela joined the elite circle of ladies as a main cast member for Season 4. But who is she?

According to Caroline, she has the following traits: “Bright, sparkly, big boobs, big hair.” But there’s a lot more to Adela King than that.

Adela is an international woman, having lived in Hong Kong and Singapore as a child, before attending Heathfield Boarding School in the UK.

She has two children with Chester King, the CEO of International eGames Group. However, she is currently fighting for custody over her two children and has expressed fears in the past that she will never see them again.

Adela fought addiction to alcohol and substance abuse on and off for twenty years. However, she has been sober for two years now, and says she can lay her head down on her pillow with “humility, not humiliation”.

This blonde dynamo is a very successful businesswoman as well, which is what led to all her wealth.

In 2002, she linked up with Emily Evans to launch 9 London — a fashion label that adapts pieces from current collections for maternity wear.

The company has gone on to see a lot of success, and is worn by famous mothers such as Kate Moss and Gwen Stefani.

A more recent venture for Adela is Adela King Boots — a fashion label that focuses mostly on over-the-knee boots. Her Instagram is currently covered with shots of her and her friends wearing the firm’s beautiful designs.

Adela has recently also started a modeling career with BMA Models. Surprisingly, this is her first time modeling!

Adela is also a fitness guru, and her Instagram is covered with gym selfies and motivational posts about eating healthier and encouraging exercise.

Her best companion is her little eight-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Disco!

Check out her YouTube channel to see videos she creates, including makeup tutorials!

You can also watch Adela on Ladies of London on Bravo.