Tinsley Mortimer has double meltdown on The Real Housewives of New York City

Tinsley Mortimer has a double meltdown on this week’s The Real Housewives of New York City, as she struggles to move on from her past.

The former NYC socialite breaks down during a therapy session while talking about how she struggles with sleep, and talks about bad dreams she has which relate to her ex.

And during a lunch with her fellow RHONY stars she breaks into tears again, telling them: “What’s happened to me in the last couple of months, I feel like everyone’s like ‘Oh, get over it, get over it.’ But at the same time it’s not that easy to get over.”

Tinsley had a troubled relationship with her former boyfriend, sugar baron’s son Alexander ‘Nico’ Fanjul, who she met after splitting from her former husband Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer.

Tinsley ended up being arrested for trespassing on his property while he was inside with another women. Police apparently found her “crying and screaming” outside his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

It came after she got a warning for trespassing on his property in a similar incident the previous year.

Watch footage from this week’s RHONY below as she tells a psychiatrist: “My biggest problem, really honestly, is, like, sleep.”

He then asks her: “What are some of the bad dreams that you have?”

She says as she breaks into tears: “They relate, all, to the ex boyfriend.”

This week’s RHONY also sees the ladies discuss Tinsley’s life decisions in general, and they all head for a weekend of snow fun in Vermont.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.