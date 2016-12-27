It’s Pantygate as Dorit digs at Erika’s wardrobe malfunction and gets the death stare on RHOBH

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this week, Erika’s lack of underwear continues cause trouble and Dorit’s dig only makes it worse.

On last week’s show it was revealed, for some to see, that Erika was going commando in order to avoid ruining the lines of her designer dress line. Some of the women thought it was very funny and several of the men took great interest, but others were less impressed.

This week as the women take part in an Escape Room for fun, Dorit has a pop at Erika. She says to one of the other women:”’Im sorry is it not kinda lady 101, cross your legs.”

She then gives Erika a cheeky gift of some panties telling her “We’ve all see your pretty little puss now.”

Erika is not impressed and tells Dorit straight “ Let me give you some really good advice, the more you talk about s**t….the worse it gets.

This week also sees Lisa Rinna run a clothes sale marathon on QVC and Erika looks into future acting opportunities with Eileen.

Watch The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Pantygate at 9 PM on BRAVO.