Taryll Jackson and his girlfriend seek help on Iyanla: Fix My Life

This week on Iyanla: Fix My Life, Taryll Jackson and his girlfriend look for help with their relationship.

Taryll Jackson is the nephew of the late Michael Jackson and he and his girlfriend Breana Cabral, have been an item for a decade.

However, that long term relationship has been under strain since his very famous uncle died and now they are looking for help to make sure they are still together in another ten years.

Like his uncle, Taryll also makes his living as a musician and this lifestyle and the accompanying fame can put a huge pressure on any relationship.

He tells Iyanla about a time when Michael Jackson called him with some advice, telling him to just stop and take a look around. To appreciate and sometime sbetter down say that changed how he thought about his own life and career.

Last week Iyanla wound up her session with Neffe and Soullow.

Iyanla: Fix My Life airs Saturdays at 9:00 PM on OWN.