Still to come on RHOBH Season 7: Drama, drama, drama

The drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills escalates to all-new heights in the second half of Season 7 — with what Lisa Rinna said about Kim Richards’ battle with alcohol continuing to take center stage.

A preview clip showing what’s to come features pretty the RHOBH staples of rumors, gossip and bitchiness galore.

And we finally see Kyle Richards confronting Lisa over the rumors that have been spreading like wildfire and causing all sorts of rifts as the season has progressed.

She asks her point blank: “Did you or did you not say that my sister is close to death?”

Also teased is a huge argument between Dorit Kemsley and Lisa where she tells her: “If I can smell your breath, you’re too close.”

Lisa ends up in tears, saying she can’t deal with the rum0r-mill, while Erika Girardi lays out what we’re all thinking when she says: “This s*** is ugly!”

Kim then also gets to defend herself during a group meal, when she comes face-to-face with Lisa and tells her: “To get sober, to stay sober…it’s tough.”

And Lisa Vanderpump probably isn’t wrong when she predicts: “It’s all going to explode!”

But it’s not just what Lisa said that’s important to her, it’s the fact that she had said got out there. Erica tells her: “You can’t really trust anybody, Lisa.”

Trust is also interwoven into another storyline when Lisa questions Dorit Kemsley about whether she can trust her husband Paul Kemsley.

And that’s when things start to get really out of hand…

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.