Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan head to Georgia on The Dead Files

This week on The Dead Files, Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan apply their investigative powers to a case of paranormal activity in Evans, Georgia.

Few things in life can be as difficult to bear as the death of a child, no matter what age it happens at. This southern family have lost their 41-year-old son and his untimely death has led them to seek help from Steve and Amy.

Steve’s investigation of property’s past uncovers tales of brutal slavery and even murder, but will those revelations prove to have any bearing on the current situation?

Meantime, Amy reaches out beyond the realms of the living and contacts a dead child whose powers reach into the land of the living. Amy believes this child is capable of causing physical pain to those still alive…

The Dead Files airs on Saturdays at 10:00 PM on Travel Channel.