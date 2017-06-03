Soul trapper investigated as The Dead Files heads to Indiana

This week on The Dead Files, Steve DiSchiavi and Amy Allan are headed to Hardinsburg, Indiana, where a family fear for their ill father.

The family are being subject to some violent paranormal activity and feel threatened, being worried both for their own safety and that of their sick dad.

Steve’s investigation in the physical world turns up the fascinating story of a intense preacher who was involved in armed insurrection against the church he belonged to.

Meantime, Amy’s research leads her to an encounter with a force that seems to capture the souls of the dead.

Could it be that the entity is just biding its time so it can collect another soul or is something else at work here? Is it anything to do with the crazy preacher?

Last week the pair were in Dumfries, Virginia, where a long-dead widow caused them some problems.

The Dead Files airs Saturdays at 10:00 PM on Travel Channel.