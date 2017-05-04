Sex is focus as couples honeymoon on Married at First Sight

This week’s Married at First Sight sees the couples go on honeymoon after marrying as complete strangers last week – and for at least two of the couples, sex is right at the forefront of their minds.

Footage from the episode, part one of two honeymoon episodes, sees Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico all loved up as she says: “I do want to have sex with Anthony. It will happen…and maybe I’ll tell you about it.”

Meanwhile, Anthony says: “As far as us consummating the marriage, it’s absolutely something I want to do, hopefully soon.”

Separate footage shows them getting cosy in their pool, and filming themselves in bed before Ashley whispers: “OK, turn it off.”

He asks: “Why?” before she whispers: “Because we can’t document this.”

But could it all be too fast for Anthony? Ashley admits: “I want to have kids so badly.”

But Anthony says: “Nobody wants that just yet! But, you never know…”

🙈🙊🙉 #MarriedAtFirstSight Posted by Married At First Sight on Monday, May 1, 2017

Meanwhile, while Danielle DeGroot seems ready to do the same, her new husband Cody Knapek wants to take things slowly.

But is she ready to wait? Danielle says: “I know Cody wants to wait to consummate the marriage…whatever.”

Meanwhile, things are also getting serious for Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon, but it looks like she’s starting to have a bout of the nerves.

She says: “It’s starting to feel real now, and that’s a little scary.”

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.