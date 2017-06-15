Ryan’s new client is The Fat Jew on Million Dollar Listing New York

On Million Dollar Listing New York this week, Ryan has a new client and it’s none other than Web sensation Josh Ostrovsky aka The Fat Jew.

Ryan has a new client but this buyer and his friend are keeping him waiting. He’s got a bunch of properties lined up for them to view but as they’re half an hour late he has to push it all back. He moans to the camera that the only thing he asks of a buyer is to try and turn up on time, for everyone’s sake.

However, he’s surprised to find out that his new buyer is pop-culture commentator Josh ‘The Fat Jew’ Ostrovsky. He comments that Ostrovsky does not look so chunky in real life but is happy to agree that he is still fat! Ryan is obviously excited but also a little nervous as he wonders just how crazy these viewings will get.

Also on this episode, Fredrik has a building with some huge potential but his boss thinks he’s maybe stuck his nose out too far on this one and might get burned.

Later Steve has to deal with a whole list of demands from one broker.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Thursdays at 9:00 PM on BRAVO.