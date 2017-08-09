RHONY’s Luann and Tom: Was their marriage doomed from the start?

Several of Luann de Lesseps’ co-stars on The Real Housewives of New York City will likely be thinking “told you so” after she announced her divorce from Tom D’Agostino last week after just seven months together.

Luann revealed the news in a message on Twitter, saying that the couple still “care for each other very much”.

It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time! — Luann de Lesseps (@CountessLuann) August 3, 2017

Tom and Luann married in a plush wedding on New Year’s Weekend earlier this year in Palm Beach, Florida, at a ceremony with 250 guests.

But was their relationship doomed from the start? Her co-stars have always had their doubts.

The marriage came after Luann was repeatedly cautioned about going ahead with the marriage by some of her RHONY co-stars.

Last year her and Tom’s relationship took center stage for most of Season 8.

One episode saw Luann flip after Dorinda Medley cautioned her about rushing into marriage.

Luann was adamant marrying Tom was the right thing to do and said she was going to go to her “deathbed” with him.

However, the ladies were then left with some serious concerns about whether Tom could be trusted when he appeared to flirt with Ramona Singer at his own engagement party.

But Luann continued to stand by her decision to marry Tom, and had a complete meltdown at Bethenny Frankel after she revealed how she had been sent a picture of Tom making out with another woman at New York’s Regency Hotel on the night he jetted to Miami to celebrate his engagement.

Later in the season, Luann was seen letting rip at Tom over the phone over the cheating allegations — with him claiming he couldn’t remember anything as he was too drunk.

Then at the start of the current season a new rumor emerged that Tom had “multiple kisses” with other women before the couple got married.

However, she went on to marry him with her wedding featuring on the show.

But it wasn’t long until fans were questioning how long the marriage could last, after Tom was filmed telling his ex Missy that wearing a wedding ring was like being a “dog on a collar”.

That episode also saw Luann meet Missy — but not for the first time. Missy was with Tom when she walked in on him and Luann kissing.

Reports last month said Tom and Luann’s marriage was “hanging by a thread”. Now those rumors have been proved true.

Luann is reported to currently in Switzerland with son Noel and daughter Victoria. Her and Tom recently came together to deny reports that there had been any abuse or infidelity involved in their divorce.

Could you see the divorce coming? Let us know in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.