Prepare for civil war as Vikings Season 5 trailer drops

Prepare for civil war on History Channel’s Vikings, as Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) is still out for revenge on Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) for murdering his mother.

Alliances are made and the upcoming season will surely culminate into a bloody event. Now we have our first look at what’s to come with this trailer that is fresh from the Vikings Panel at Comic-Con International 2017 along with a synopsis.

Season five will start with Ivar enforcing his control over the Great Heathen Army. He’s already murdered Sigurd and now he and his remaining brothers are torn between seeking revenge for their farther Ragnar and consolidating their own power.

Lagertha is still queen of Kattegat but Ivar has his eye on her throne and no doubt revenge for his mother’s death.

Meantime, Bjorn looks set to head east through the Mediterranean Sea into regions few Vikings have ventured so far and Floki as a man with little to lose, throws himself to the whims of the gods.

Insane, right?

Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) in the desert, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) in the Ice(land), plus Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) on the battlefield brothers at odds, and faces scarred forever. Also worth noting, as you may have noticed during that trailer that the premiere date has been set for November 29, so get your turkey dressings braided and axed, because there will be no truces during Thanksgiving this year during Vikings. Creator Michael Hirst made sure that the premiere will make up for family squabbles at the dinner table.

We will have more exclusives and pictures from Comic-Con, including pictures of a Vikings Funeral Pyre, where we will see the corpse of Ragnar get a proper Vikings burial, and exclusive interviews with the cast.

Until then, let’s hear your theories on who comes out on top and what will happen in Season 5.