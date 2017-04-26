Outlaw Tech series premiere examines North Korea’s fake $100 bills

Outlaw Tech is a new series on Science Channel examining some of most infamous and ingenious tech crimes ever carried out.

The premiere looks into the high-tech scheme by North Korea to fake a whole bunch of $100 bills and how the FBI’s Operation Smoking Dragon was able to finally crack the counterfeiting and smuggling ring.

This first episode also spotlights an identity thief who used hacking to steal millions from banks without ever setting foot in them.

Also on this episode, the death of a former KGB agent leads to a somewhat bizarre discovery as to what was used to kill him.

Each of the one hour shows will look at different high-tech crimes and how some of them were solved. Upcoming subjects include the billion diamond heist that beat all the security, a stealthy submarine designed to move cocaine and cyber fraud that ripped off millions from Medicare.

Outlaw Tech airs on Wednesdays at 10.00 PM on Science Channel.