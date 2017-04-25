New series JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald premieres with Soviet link to Oswald

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald is a new series on History that follows a private investigation into Lee Harvey Oswald’s assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

The team is made up of former CIA agent Bob Baer and former LAPD lieutenant Adam Bercovici, who have been examining the two million declassified government files that have recently been released on the subject. With more documents to be declassified later this year, the pair travel the world looking for clues as to who might have helped Oswald and what his real motivations were.

The premiere episode is titled ‘The Iron Meeting” and start the examination of Lee Harvey Oswald possible connection to the Soviet Union. The show claims to have found declassified files from the CIA that show Oswald met with officials from the USSR just weeks before the assassination.

If he really did meet with foreign agents in Mexico City, what did they want him to do and why did he agree to do it?

JFK’s assassination has been the subject of dozens of conspiracy theories from the ridiculous to the credible, but none has really proved conclusive proof of any conspiracy. Will Baer and Berovici succeed where others have failed?

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald airs Tuesdays at 10:00 PM on History Channel.