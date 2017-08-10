Million Dollar Listing NY: Is Luis D. Ortiz OK in Paris?

This week on Million Dollar Listing New York, Fredrik Eklund and Ryan Serhant are headed to the romantic city of Paris where Luis D. Ortiz has been setting up home.

The pair were shocked last year when Luis announced he was quitting the real estate business and leaving everything he had built up in New York City to head to Europe.

Ryan worried that Luis was being too “young” and just not thinking things through by being prepared to leave behind something most New Yorkers would jump at.

Fredrik was even more upset and thought Luis was too much of a dreamer and worried that he did not have a plan.

Luis was sure, though, and told them it is this very impulsive nature that makes him who he is and indeed brought him the success he had in NYC.

In Paris they are thrilled to see him and love his Parisian apartment, which just oozes French charm and understated sophistication.

However, in the middle of the conversation Luis suddenly looks distressed and opens up about…

The preview cuts off as he is tearfully about to reveal what is eating him up. You’ll have to tune in to find out.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.