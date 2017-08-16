Meet Black Ink Crew Chicago’s sexy new artist Liliana Barrios

There’s a sexy new artist on Black Ink Crew: Chicago this week — Liliana Barrios.

The Mexican-American beauty, known as Lily for short, is joining Chi-Town’s 9Mag studio to elevate her career after meeting owner Ryan Henry at a tattoo convention in Philadelphia.

Her arrival certainly doesn’t go unnoticed by 9Mag’s male workmates, whose jaws just about hit the floor when she first walks in the door.

A post shared by Liliana Barrios (@tat2lily) on Aug 5, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

As soon as she arrives, all the guys start crushing on her and when she asks for help moving her stuff into the studio they are walking over each other to help.

Cobra is taken aback, as she recalls how her own welcome was a lot more, how can we say it…sedate. She says: “Ok, guys…quit tripping over your own d**s.”

Meanwhile, Charmaine says Van Johnson better watch it with his flirting or his girlfriend Jennifer will have his manhood off in a milisecond and he’ll end up, as she puts it, as “Van No-Johnson”.

Liliana already had a respectable following on her Instagram before she joined the show thanks to her tattooing-talents and good looks.

She told in an intro video for Black Ink Crew: Chicago how her parents worked their “a**es” off when they were younger to get a better life for themselves and their kids.

She added: “That’s one of the reasons why I work so hard. Normally the first thing people say ‘Ooh, you’re so pretty, you don’t have to work. You can marry a rich guy. You don’t have to get your education.’

“But I’m doing it because I want to, because I refuse to let a man take credit for everything I worked for.”

Watch Liliana’s arrival on Black Ink Crew: Chicago below:

Black Ink Crew: Chicago airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.