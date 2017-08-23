Lil’ Kim shocked by Notorious B.I.G. contact on Hollywood Medium

This week on Hollywood Medium, rapper Lil’ Kim is shocked when Tyler Henry seems to make contact with her late boyfriend Notorious B.I.G during a reading.

The 42-year-old Brooklyn native dated Biggie Smalls on and off during the 90s up until his murder in 1997. Smalls, real name Christopher Wallace, was shot four times in the chest by an unknown attacker during a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. He was rushed to hosptial but was pronounced dead that morning, his killer has never been brought to justice.

Tyler tells Kim that he feel a strong male presence whose life was cut short and who had a powerful connection with her. He also says the person is happy to be involved with a musical dedication that Kim is working on.

Kim tells Tyler that her palms are sweating and that the whole experience is just crazy.

Finally Tyler says a really strong message is coming through saying soulmate, soulmate, soulmate…over and over!

Also on this week’s episode, actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler goes for a reading with good friend Lance Bass and is shocked by Tyler’s connection to her late brother.

Dr. Drew is also up for a session but will he miss a beat?

Hollywood Medium airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on E!