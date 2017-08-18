Kendra Wilkinson’s family reunion explodes on Kendra on Top

Kendra Wilkinson’s family reunion explodes on tonight’s episode of Kendra On Top — when her mom and brother meet her dad for the first time in 20 years.

Kendra organized the reunion in Las Vegas on the opening night of her starring role in Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man.

But things go south when her mom Patti, brother Colin and her dad Eric’s new wife have a heated confrontation — after Patti brands her a “bitch” and a “whore”.

Speaking to her husband Hank Baskett the following morning, Kendra says: “Last night was a s**t storm”.

The episode also sees Kendra’s relationship with her mom put on a knife-edge when she meets with publisher Judith Regan, the person behind a string of big books including Howard Stern’s Private Parts and Michael Moore’s Stupid White Men.

Kendra flips after being told by Regan that she has already paid Patti $10,000 dollars to write a few chapters of her tell-all book.

She then even shows her the manuscript, hoping that Kendra will read the chapters so far and get on board with the project.

But Kendra is furious that her mom has gone behind her back — again. She says: “I hope that $10,000 gets her what she wants in her life, because it costs her everything that I thought she wanted.”

Kendra on Top airs Fridays at 10/9c on WE tv.