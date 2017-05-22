Is the list on Street Outlaws the fastest in the country?

Tonight on Street Outlaws, the competition is reaching all-new heights as everyone on the show’s infamous list does there best to move up.

Big Chief says that with all the fast times they are starting to show, the OKC crew’s ‘list’ has to be the fastest in the country.

A string of cars put down break-neck pass times on the strip on tonight’s episode and with the cars and drivers becoming so fast, driver Dominator admits: “When Big Chief said he wants a whole list of number ones? He’s getting really close to that.”

One drag race in particular goes down in history as the best one of the year so far.

Not everyone is having luck, however, as Doc runs into difficulty on race night.

But this presents a big chance for Big Chief and Shawn to seize the day and move their car way up the list.

Big Chief took a while to get running this season but has a strategic plan in place for how his gang can nail the top spot.

Meanwhile in Farmtruck and AZN land the Dung Beetle gets an all-new tune-up and the pair put their improvements to the test.

Street Outlaws airs Mondays at 9/8c on Discovery.