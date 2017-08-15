Jackie Christie age: Is Basketball Wives star really 61?

Jackie Christie sparked confusion over her age on last night’s Basketball Wives reunion — by claiming that she was 61.

The millionaire fashion designer, author and philanthropist made the comment during an argument with nemesis Evelyn Lozada in which Evelyn broke down in tears.

We told earlier this season how it emerged that Jackie was 51 rather than 47 as was previously commonly thought.

But in her heated discussion with Evelyn on the season reunion, when Evelyn said she was 51 she hit back saying: “I’m not 51, but thank you. I’m 61!”

It’s thought the comment was just a joke to taunt Evelyn, but it sparked confusion among the Basketball Wives ladies and the audience who were left asking each other if she was really 61.

If Jackie is 61, it would make her 14 years older than her husband, NBA legend Doug Christie, who is currently 47.

Watch the clip below. How old do you think Jackie Christie is?

Now that the Basketball Wives season is over, VH1’s new series Baller Wives takes its timeslot at 9/8c next Monday on VH1.