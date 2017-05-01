Is Catelynn Lowell pregnant again on Teen Mom OG? That’s the questions on everyone’s lips this week — including those of her husband Tyler Baltierra’s mom.

Watch footage from the episode below as she quizzes Tyler about whether he and Catelynn want another baby, and she gets totally mixed messages.

The pair first had a baby together back when they were on 16 & Pregnant, but gave her up for adoption — before later having daughter Novalee.

Now another young one could be on the cards, as when Tyler’s mom asks him if she’s pregnant he says ‘no’ while nodding his head.

She asks him: “Have you thought when are you going to have another one?” before adding: “You’re the one that would be more for it than Cate right now.”

She then asks him flat out whether Catelynn is pregnant, and he says “no” while nodding his head. She says: “What does that mean?!”

She then asks Catelynn: “He’s saying no but shaking his head ‘yes’. Catelynn are you pregnant?”

The conversation comes after Farrah Abraham this week revealed she thinks Tyler cheated on Catelynn with a man!

Also on this episode, Amber Porwood reveals she can’t get pregnant due to the medication she takes for her mental health issues, while Farrah makes a big decision about her and Sophia’s future — she’s moving to San Diego.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.