Hap and Leonard’s James Purefoy says Tiffany Mack crucial to Season 2

Hap and Leonard star James Purefoy says Tiffany Mack’s character Florida Grange is crucial to Season 2 — and is much more than just a love interest for his character.

The actor told the Television Critics Association (TCA) winter press tour: “She is so much more than a love interest, Tiffany’s contribution is enormous.

“She’s bright, she’s smart and she’s got a lot to say for herself. Love interest is the LEAST interesting thing to say about her.”

The SundanceTV series returns for Season 2 — called Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo — on Wednesday, March 15, following the success of the first season last year.

It stars Purefoy as Hap Collins and Michael Kenneth Williams as Leonard Pine. Based on the novels by Joe R. Lansdale, the new season sees the two unlikely friends in trouble again — but Purefoy said there were big changes compared to Season 1.

He told the TCA event: “I do feel like this season we have a very different thing going on.”

The season sees Leonard arrested for a murder he didn’t commit, while Hap and lawyer Florida are desperate to clear his name. The only things standing in their way are Hap’s love for Florida; a killer on the loose, and bad luck.

The second season is inspired by Mucho Mojo, the second installment of Lansdale’s eponymous book series.

Also taking part in the TCA event were Mack, Brian Dennehy (Valentine Otis), and executive producers John Wirth and Jim Mickle.

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo premieres Wednesday, March 15, at 10pm on SundanceTV.