Gunpowder, sex and spies for James Delaney on Taboo

On this week’s episode of Taboo, James Delaney is feeling the pressure after being black listed but he’s not a man to back down easily.

In episode 3 we saw James recover from the failed assassination attempt and safeguard his life from the East India Company and the Crown by writing a will.

He also made various demands to both the Crown and the Americans regards what he might want in return of Nootka Sound.

The brother and sister love triangle also came into sharper contrast with his brother-in-law provoking him with tales of how he spent the nights with his sister, clearly aware of their incestuous past.

This week James seeks out a man who can create gunpowder for his venture, is challenged quite literally and we find out more about American spy Carlsbad…oh and some supernatural sex.

Catch Taboo – Episode 4 at 10 PM on FX.