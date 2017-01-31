Monsters and Critics

Gunpowder, sex and spies for James Delaney on Taboo

31st January 2017 by
Tom Hardy as James Delaney in Taboo

Tom Hardy as James Delaney strides through London likes he owns it in Taboo

On this week’s episode of Taboo, James Delaney is feeling the pressure after being black listed but he’s not a man to back down easily.

In episode 3 we saw James recover from the failed assassination attempt and safeguard his life from the East India Company and the Crown by writing a will.

He also made various demands to both the Crown and the Americans regards what he might want in return of Nootka Sound.

Oona Chaplin as Zilpha CREDIT: ROBERT VIGLASKY

Oona Chaplin as Zilpha whom James seems to have an almost supernatural connection with 

The brother and sister love triangle also came into sharper contrast with his brother-in-law provoking him with tales of how he spent the nights with his sister, clearly aware of their incestuous past.

The damned and desperate are drawn into James's plans

The damned and desperate are drawn into James’s plans, here we see French Bill and Atticus 

This week James seeks out a man who can create gunpowder for his venture, is challenged quite literally and we find out more about American spy Carlsbad…oh and some supernatural sex.

Catch Taboo – Episode 4 at 10 PM on FX.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages

dont
Monsters and Critics