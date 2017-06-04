Gizelle Bryant and Monique Samuels clash on The Real Housewives of Potomac

Gizelle Bryant and Monique Samuels have a heated clash on this week’s The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The row comes as the ladies attend a lunch hosted by Karen Huger in a bid to bring them together and fix the issues between them.

But things don’t go well when the pair start bickering over previous gripes.

The pair have seen completely unable to get along for the entire season, with Charrisse Jackson Jordan previously saying she thinks the main reason for them not getting on is because “Monique has everything Gizelle wants — a lot”.

At one point in the row, Monique gets angry when Gizelle appears to treat her disrespectfully by signalling at her to “shut up”.

And things get heated when conversation turns to Monique calling Gizelle a “stuck up trick” — with trick being a word she uses instead of swear words.

As well as the lunch row, the episode also sees Gizelle get payback when she gets shut out of Monique’s lakeside party.

Also this week, Karen sells her Potomac home but she can’t face moving so goes hunting for something to distract her.

Meanwhile, Ashley makes a decision after her big argument with husband Michael, Robyn heads to therapy and Karen’s plan for a girls trip to Bermuda ends badly.

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.