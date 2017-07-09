Exclusive clip: CNN’s The Nineties relives decade’s TV in all its glory

It’s time to relive the fabulous — or not so fabulous, depending on your point of view — 1990s tonight on CNN.

The time machine that is the network’s new seven-part original series, The Nineties, revisits the decade’s most iconic moments and influential people.

Produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog, episodes cover everything from pop culture to the presidencies of George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton.

Also highlighted is the technology of the day and the terrorism that sprung up during the decade.

Musically we go from grunge to hip-hop, and in the premiere tonight we dip into the world of television.

From animated hits like South Park and Beavis and Butt-Head to sitcoms Seinfeld and Friends to dramas My So-Called Life, Ally McBeal and The Sopranos, CNN’s The Nineties covers it all.

In our exclusive sneak peak below, TV critic and author Alan Sepinwall says: “Some of my favorite shows of all time aired in that decade and everybody was watching them.

“There was still that communal sense from the earlier decades of TV, but it was being applied to shows that were reaching higher and farther — and they were great.”

Like its predecessors The Eighties and The Seventies, the series employs archival footage and interviews with Sepinwall, TV editor for the Los Angeles Times Sarah Rodman, and actors Tom Hanks, Kelsey Grammer, Sean Hayes, and Arsenio Hall.

Also featured are musicians Alanis Morissette, Questlove, and Lance Bass, plus reporters Christiane Amanpour and Dan Rather with commentary from politicians Madeleine Albright, Al Sharpton and more.

The series kicks off with tonight’s two-hour episode on the whole new television world of the 90s.

Watch our exclusive sneak peak below…

The Nineties airs Sundays at 9/8c on CNN.