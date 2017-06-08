Did Cody and Danielle finally have sex on Married at First Sight?

Did Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot finally have sex? That’s the big question ahead of this week’s episode of Married at First Sight.

A preview clip show a positively bubbly Cody and Danielle filming a confessional to the camera on what looks like it could be the morning after the night before.

Both are a bit giggly, with the clip starting as Danielle says to Cody: “Would you like to tell everyone what happened to us last night?”

Cody starts off confidently, saying: “Last night me and Danielle went out and…”

But then nerves get the better of him as he adds “I cannot say that!”

Danielle then moves the camera back to her face and says: “So I’m just going to say what everyone is thinking…”

Meanwhile, also on this week’s Married at First Sight we see all three couples struggling with trust issues.

Also, Sheila Downs officially take Nate Duhon’s surname. But he then has a heated conversation with his mom who questions whether he’s making the right decision in marrying a stranger.

Her meddling hasn’t gone down well with all fans…

Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico are still surrounded by the kids debate.

It’s been less than four weeks since the couples married. But who will last the distance?

Married at First Sight Get ready for a very ~revealing~ #MarriedAtFirstSight tomorrow. Posted by Married At First Sight on Wednesday, June 7, 2017

Married at First Sight airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.