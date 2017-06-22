Couples share places close to the heart on Married at First Sight

This week on Married at First Sight, the newly married couples are encouraged to take their very new spouses to somewhere from their past that is important to them.

We’ve all had that moment when we’re falling in love where we want to take our partner to somewhere special that means a lot to us. It could be a special spot from your childhood where you used to hang out or maybe even a favorite bar where everyone knows your name.

It is usually a sign that you’re opening up to your new love and that things are getting a lot more serious. Typically it is something that happens after more than a few months and is a sign of trust and that you think the relationship is going to last, a bit like meeting your family or good friends.

However, what would it be like opening yourself up to someone you just married at first sight less than five weeks ago? Well this week we will find out as the three couples are asked by the experts to show their new spouse somewhere that is very close to their heart.

Last week the couples spent their first holiday weekend together and got to meet each other’s friends.

Married at First Sight airs at 9:00 PM on Lifetime.