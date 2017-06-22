Bobcat fights dogs and attacks cameraman on Mountain Men

This week on Mountain Men, Rich goes for some hunting practice with his dogs and get more than he bargained for when a real bobcat arrives on the scene and a fight ensues.

Rich has taken his dogs out for a bit of hunt training but things get out of hand when a bobcat appears and causes havoc! The two dogs get into a fight with the small, but strong, cat and Rich is left floundering in the snow as he tries to get to them.

However, before he can get close the bobcat grapples with one dogs, turning it upside down, and then flees from another. As it makes a break for it the agile cat jumps right onto the camera and takes a swipe at the hapless cameraman.

Bobcats are found throughout North America and although their population is stable in some places, in other they are under threat. Mainly due to hunting by humans and attacks from domestic animals like dogs.

They are the smallest of the lynx family and are typically about 18-49 inches long, not including their stubby tail. They weight between 8-50lb depending on sex and age and have muscular bodies.

They tend to hunt at dusk and dawn but comes out more during daylight in colder weather. They eat small and medium sized mammals like hares and birds, including ones as large as a swan.

Tune in tonight to see if the bobcat escapes and whether the dogs are OK.

Meantime, Morgan’s river run continues and Jason ends up losing everything!

A trial run turns into the real deal. Posted by Mountain Men on Thursday, June 22, 2017

Mountain Men airs Thursdays at 9:00 PM on History Channel.