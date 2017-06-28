Big Brother 2017 cast: Meet the Season 19 housemates

Big Brother Season 19 is here, with an all-new theme — the Summer of Temptation.

The new twist will see the housemates being constantly tempted with offers that could provide them with power, money and safety, but if they take them there will be consequences.

But who are the cast that will be trying not to give into the Den of Temptation? Meet the Season 19 housemates.

Jessica Graf

Jessica, 26, is a VIP concierge and though originally from Cranston, RI, she now lives in LA.

She plans on being the “life and soul of the party” in the BB house this season.

She says she wouldn’t be averse to being involved in an “epic showmance” either.

Christmas Abbott

Christmas — yes, Christmas — is a 33-year-old jack of all trades.

She’s a published author, motivational speaker, professional athlete, and NASCAR pit crew member.

She’s single and happy to look for love in the house as long as it “increases her game”. She’s from Lynchburg, VA, but now lives in Raleigh, NC.

Ramses Soto

Rameses, at 21, is the youngest housemate in Season 19. He’s a student and cosplay-lover from Grand Rapids, MI.

He thinks his “smiley, bubbly” personality will see him through to the end.

Matthew Clines

Matthew is a 33-year-old renovation consultant from Arlington, VA.

He’s from a military family which meant he moved around a lot as a kid so is used to making friends quickly and easily.

His potential downfall? “Being too nice and friendly”.

Kevin Schlehuber

At 55, Kevin, from Boston, MA, is the oldest housemate in Big Brother Season 19 — by miles. He’s a stay-at-home dad of SEVEN, and is a true dapper dresser.

He said having so many kids means he’ll cope well in the Big Brother house.

He said: “I’ve raised seven children. It’s gonna be like being at my house. I’m gonna be calm.”

Dominique Cooper

Dominique is a 30-year-old engineer, originally from Tuskagee, AL, but who now lives in Woodbridge, VA.

One of her biggest skills — her vocabulary! She is a spoken word artist, and writes poetry.

Jillian Parker

Jillian is 24 and from Celebration, FL, although she now lives in Las Vegas, where she sells timeshares.

She lost 50 pounds in the six months before the show after weight-loss surgery, which she says makes her far more ready for the physical challenges.

Jason Dent

Jason is a rodeo clown — if you couldn’t guess by the hat — and an auctioneer from Humeston, IA.

At 37, he’s one of the older housemates in the BB house. But he’s super confident about his chances, saying: “I got this.”

Cody Nickson

Cody is a 32-year-old construction sales rep. He says he almost never lies in real life, but knows he’s going to have to learn how to if he’s going to be in with a chance of winning Big Brother.

Megan Lowder

Single Megan is 28 and a professional dog walker. Originally from Cathedral City, CA, she currently lives in Phoenix, AZ.

She hopes to stay in the background for much of the season before she can figure out “who I need to stab in the back”.

Mark Jansen

Hunky Mark is a 26-year-old personal trainer from Grand Island, New York.

His anticipated biggest weakness in the house? Women.

Elena Davies

Elena is a 26-year-old former radio presenter from Dallas, Texas, (originally Fort Worth) and won’t rule out a romance on the show — even if it’s only for her own gain.

\She said: “I would feel more safe in the game if I had a really strong alliance or even just one person. That’s one of the perks of having a showmance is you have that person always on your side.”

Raven Walton

Raven is 23-year-old dancer from DeValls Bluff, Arkansas.

She’s naturally loud and bubbly but says she’s going to try and tone it down so she doesn’t annoy everyone else in the house.

Josh Martinez

Josh is 23 and a haircare salesman from Miami, FL.

He was adamant before the show started that he’s going to win, and told CBS: “I’m wired. I just want to jump out and start screaming and running around the place.”

Alex Ow

Alex is 28-year-old singleton who lives in Camarillo, CA. Her big ambition is to LOSE — but only so producers can bring her back because people love her so much.

Cameron Heard

Cameron is a 24-year-old microbiologist from North Aurora, IL, although he now lives in Woodridge, IL.

He’s a BB superfan and a bit of a nerd. He loves strategy games and used to be ranked 32 in the world in Halo Wars.

Big Brother premieres with a two-night event tonight at 8pm ET/PT, and tomorrow at 9pm ET/PT, on CBS. All pictures courtesy of CBS.