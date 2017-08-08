Basketball Wives: Shaunie O’Neal says Jackie Christie is ‘crazy as a bat’ and friendship is over

Shaunie O’Neal last night branded Basketball Wives co-star Jackie Christie “crazy as a bat” — and said their friendship was definitively over.

Her comments came after a heated post-dinner argument where Shaunie appeared to take Evelyn Lozada’s side following her and Jackie’s long-running feud.

Jackie confronted Shaunie, asking: “We are friends right?”

But Shaunie’s hesitant “Sure, I guess” response did not go down well and Jackie was not impressed with her seeming to back Evelyn.

She said: “All these years, all this where we’ve gotten to know each other, and now you bring this motherf***** Evelyn Lozada into the scene and you feel like you need to kiss her ass and not tell every woman out there that ‘Yes this is my friend’.”

Jackie seemed pretty riled up and said that she was not sure how to deal with Shaunie going forward.

But Shaunie revealed that from her point of view their friendship was no more. She said: “That chick right there is crazy as a bat. I want no part of it. I am completely done with Jackie Christie.”

Tensions between Jackie and Evelyn have always been high but they reached a peak when Jackie called Evelyn’s daughter a “build-a-whore”.

She later apologised but took it back when Evelyn told her to take a hike and then Shaunie weighed in to say that kids are off limits.

Next week’s reunion sees the women back together again for the first time since they went on their visit to Miami, with Jackie and Evelyn’s relationship at breaking point and Cristen being questioned about her miscarriage.

The Basketball Wives reunion airs next Monday, August 14, at 9/8c on VH1.