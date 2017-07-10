Basketball Wives: Shaunie O’Neal will accept ‘moments of weakness’ in a cheating man

Shaunie O’Neal has said she would accept “a few moments of weakness” in a cheating man.

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife — whose marriage to the NBA legend fell apart because of infidelities — makes the comment on tonight’s Basketball Wives.

It comes as the conversation at a meal turns to what it’s like to date an athlete in the modern day.

Basketball Wives regular Hazel Renee says that while it used to be that an athlete would marry their high-school sweetheart, if they ever had a “side-chick” they would keep it under wraps.

However, she says that today people seem to just acknowledge that having a “side-chick” is normal.

She says: “In our day and age it’s completely different when you’re dating, and when you’re with an athlete in general.

“It used to be they married the girl from college, or high school — their main girlfriend — and then still have like the side-chick on the low.

“Nowadays you have your side-chick, you have your main girlfriend and everybody just, like, rolls on with it.”

As the ladies discuss dating around the table, Evelyn Lozada says: “Oh I get it happens behind our back, but I’m f****** going postal on your ass…”

Shaunie O’Neal adds, referring to a theoretical partner: “I’m going to let you have a few moments of weakness.”

Hazel adds: “And that’s it.”

This week’s Basketball Wives also see the group divided after the chaotic fight between Jackie Christie and Evelyn Lozada.

Meanwhile, Tami Roman stops being “momager” when her daughter Jazz gets signed by a record label, and Saniy’yah’s party sees an appearance by an uninvited guest.

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.