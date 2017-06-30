Ancient Aliens asks: Are we living in  The United States of Aliens?

This week Ancient Aliens: Declassified asks whether we could really be living in The United States of Aliens!

Some alien theorists believe that we’ve had encounters with extraterrestrials both in the distance past and perhaps more recently, especially in the 20th century.

Their theories on the ancients suggest that huge construction projects like the pyramids were perhaps blueprinted by such aliens and that ancient gods like Shiva could even have been alien leaders.

In the more recent past they say the rapid acceleration in technological advance since WWI can surely only be down to external stimulation, given technology had hardly advanced from classical times in the centuries before.

For the United States they point to shadowy figures like Valient Thor, a mysterious figure who appears in some official photographs. Theorists think that he was an emissary from some sort of galactic council who was sent after humans started setting off atomic and nuclear weapons. He was supposedly sent to deliver a warning and ultimatum to humanity.

If that is all true is there evidence out there that points to this interaction or even interference?

