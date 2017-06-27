Amy Roloff dishes on her dating life on Little People, Big World

This week on Little People, Big World, Amy Roloff dishes to her friends about her dating life is going and Zach and Tori are counting the days.

Amy really seems to have taken to life after Matt pretty well, it has taken a while but she has really found her stride with getting back into the world and dating again.

Her relationship with Chris seems to be getting pretty serious and she tells her friends that she is still amazed that he is interested in a small person. They reassure her that it does not seem to matter to Chris, it’s all about Amy as a person.

She also talks about becoming a grandma and is looking forward to her grandma shower, though Chris popping out of a cake naked is maybe too much to ask!

Meantime, Zach and Tori are counting the days until the birth of their baby boy. We know they are all set and that despite Zach’s health problems they are looking forward to future family life.

Also on this episode, Jeremy and Audrey are feeling the pressure as they try to complete their move.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 8:00 PM on TLC.