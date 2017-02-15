Rogue bear terrorizes Brown family on Alaskan Bush People

The Brown family from Alaskan Bush People were terrorized by a rogue bear — in footage captured for this week’s episode of the Discovery show.

The bear is filmed coming close to their encampment and even entering a property through an open door.

The family know the bear is on to the scent of food and will return. To try and keep it away, Noah sets up an electric fence to protect their homes and keep everybody safe.

In a light-hearted touch (though don’t try this at home, folks), Noah then gets brother Bear to test the fence to check it’s working.

Watch some of the footage of the bear in the clip below.

Meanwhile, also on this week’s episode of Alaskan Bush People, some bartering Billy tries to do ahead of winter setting in doesn’t go as planned.

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.