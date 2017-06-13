7 Little Johnstons sees Amber’s test results and Anna’s sweet 16

On tonight’s 7 Little Johnson there’s a bit of medical drama unfolding after last week’s reveal of Amber having an acute pain attack in her back.

Last week we had “A Family Emergency” which showed matriarch Amber having so much sharp pain that she needed an emergency MRI. In the hospital, her description of the pain on a scale of 1 to 10 was a 50!

On this week’s episode we find out what’s going on with Amber as the family prepares for Anna’s Sweet 16 birthday party, and Amber and Trent might consider adopting another baby.

But happy news as tonight’s dramatic episode sees Amber discharged from the hospital in the nick of time for the family to throw Anna’s sweet-16 party that will rock.

The Johnstons are the world’s largest known family all living with dwarfism and are into their third season on TLC.

The series details the busy lives of Amber and Trent Johnston and their five children.

Two of their kids Jonah, 16, and Elizabeth, 14, are biological, while Anna, 15, Emma, 11, and Alex, 10, are all adopted. Every single member of the family has dwarfism.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on TLC.