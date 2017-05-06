Six sisters caught in web of their mother’s lies on Iyanla: Fix My Life

This week on Iyanla: Fix My Life, the motivational speaker and lifestyle guru has her work cut out as she tries to bring together a large family tangled in lies.

In a three parter called Family of Lies, a mother and her six daughters are brought together for the first time in 19 years and the results are an emotional rollercoaster for all involved.

The mother had previously been a crack addict and had also been the victim of child abuse. Iyanla tries to help bring them together and attempts to get the mom to open up to her daughters and tell them who she really is.

Many of the daughters break down in tears as they struggle with their own issues. Iyanla assures them that is OK to cry but to make sure that you cry with an agenda, not leaving those tears to waste.

Last week Iyanla tried to help Taryll Jackson and his girlfriend as they struggled with his uncle’s death.

Iyanla: Fix My Life airs on Saturdays at 9:00 PM on OWN.