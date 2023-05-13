Will Brett and Casey end up together on Chicago Fire? Jesse Spencer said it’s ‘possible’

The Chicago Fire showmance between Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey still enamors fans.

Earlier in Season 10, Brett and Casey finally got together, but it turned into a huge tease.

Actor Jesse Spencer, who had played Casey on the show for years, wanted to take some time off.

Casey moved to Portland, and a long-distance relationship with Brett began.

Having a lot of distance between them became a huge obstacle, though. The couple then called it quits at the Stellaride wedding.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Brett has tried to move on with her magician boyfriend in Season 11, but there are still feelings between herself and Casey.

Jesse Spencer spoke about Brett and Casey

“They ended their relationship ’cause they didn’t wanna do long distance. They didn’t split because they fell out of love. I think they do hold a lot of love for each other,” Jesse told NBC Insider when asked whether or not the endgame is a Brettsey relationship.

He also stated that it is “possible” the couple ends up together later in the show. Many Chicago Fire fans would be excited if that happens, especially those fans that love talking about Brettsey on social media.

Will Brett and Casey end up together on Chicago Fire?

As reported by Monsters and Critics, images from the Chicago Fire set hinted at some big moments coming up for Sylvie Brett.

The last episode also indicated how easily a situation could lead to Brett simply leaving Firehouse 51. She was on edge when a baby almost died because the other paramedics from the house failed to re-stock things before their shift ended.

Brett even told Chief Boden she would quit if he didn’t do something. There seemed to be a resolution when the other paramedic was fired, but it could have a lasting impact on Brett.

There are also Chicago Fire spoilers about Casey returning to the show, presenting a scenario where Brett and Casey could reunite. Will the writers and producers take Chicago Fire fans down that road?

The Chicago Fire season finale arrived on Wednesday, May 24. It means the season has nearly ended, and a cliffhanger could be coming to NBC viewers.

Over the years, the show has specialized in cliffhangers, ranging from a building exploding with everyone inside to four firefighters trapped in a sunken boat.

One Chicago has been picked up for another year, so new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will arrive in the fall.

Hopefully, the Writers Strike doesn’t create delays for the new seasons.

Recently, Jesse Lee Soffer was seen on the picket lines. He used to star as Detective Jay Halstead on Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on NBC.