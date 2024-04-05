Why did Cameron Mathison’s Mike leave the Hannah Swensen Mysteries film series? That’s a question on fans’ minds as a new movie premieres without him.

The General Hospital star originated the role of Mike Kingston in A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery.

It was the first film in the Hannah Swensen franchise.

However, after appearing in eight of the movies, Cameron and Mike have officially exited, much to the dismay of fans.

In the latest movie, One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Hannah Swensen fans will learn that Mike has left town.

Yes, that means Mike and Hannah have called off their engagement, adding even more fuel to the fire as to why Cameron was no longer part of the series.

Why did Cameron Mathison’s Mike leave Hannah Swensen Mysteries films?

There are a couple of reasons for the departure of Mike and Cameron. According to TV Line, Hallmark Mystery (formerly Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) revealed that the network kept true to the books.

See, the movies are based on the book series written by Joanne Fluke. It turns out that Mike and Hannah do not end up together in the books and the network opted to stay with that story.

However, it’s no secret that Cameron signed a multi-year deal with Great American Family no longer after A Zest for Death premiered last fall. Since the networks are competitors, the writing was on the wall for Cameron to be unable to continue playing Mike.

Hannah and Mike reconciled at the end of a Zest for Death, after ending their engagement in Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery. Mike was also heading to FBI training at Quantico, which helps explain his absence in One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery.

Will Cameron Mathison and Mike return to Hannah Swensen Mysteries?

Alison Sweeney has played Hannah Swensen since the character was brought to the small screen. Ahead of the latest film, she spoke with Us Weekly about the future of Mike in the series.

“I was on Days of Our Lives for 25 years plus. You never say never. I have seen so many characters come and go, and I loved it every time,” she expressed to the outlet.

The biggest obstacle, of course, is Cameron’s deal with GAF.

Days of our Lives alum Victor Webster becomes Hannah’s latest love interest. Victor plays prosecutor Chad, who butts heads with Hannah as her involvement in a murder lands her on the suspect list.

Cameron Mathison hasn’t spoken out about his exit as Mike from the Hannah Swensen Mysteries (yet). But he does have a new gig as a game show host.

Those looking to watch the Hannah Swensen films in order can check out how to do so here.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres on Friday April 5 at 9/8c on Hallmark Mystery.