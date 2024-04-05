Alison Sweeney’s Hannah Swensen films: Here’s how to watch them in order

Alison Sweeney has another Hannah Swensen filming debuting on Hallmark Mystery (formerly Hallmark Movies & Mysteries).

The new film marks the ninth one Alison has made in the hit franchise, which began as Murder She Baked.

What some Hannah Swensen fans may not know is that the movies are based on the book series written by Joanne Fluke.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery is the latest film from the books and premieres on Friday, April 5 at 9/8c on Hallmark Mystery.

Ahead of the new movie being released, there have been a lot of questions regarding the order of the franchise, especially with some name changes along the way.

We have that answer for you!

Here’s how to watch Alison Sweeney’s Hannah Swensen movies in order

The franchise began with Murder, She Baked: A Chocolate Chip Cookie Mystery in the spring of 2015, introducing Hannah. Next up was Murder, She Baked: A Plum Pudding Mystery, which premiered just a few months later in the fall of 2015.

Murder, She Baked: A Peach Cobbler Mystery came a few weeks later in January 2016. Then there was Murder, She Baked: A Deadly Recipe, which also premiered in 2016 but was in the summer.

The fifth movie in the Hannah Swensen series was Murder, She Baked: Just Desserts, which premiered in the spring of 2017. After that, a break in the franchise happened for various reasons, including a name change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery arrived in the spring of 2021. In 2023, fans got another double dose of Hannah and her murder investigating ways.

In the spring of 2023, Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery hit Hallmark Mystery airwaves, with A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premiering in the fall of 2023.

Now One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery becomes the newest in the hit franchise. It also brings about the exit of Cameron Mathison as Mike, and the addition of Victor Webster as prosecutor Chad.

Where to watch all the Hannah Swensen movies?

For fans looking to catch up on all the Hannah Swensen movies… Hallmark Mystery airs them frequently, but not always in order. The best way to watch all the films is on the Hallmark Now app, which costs around $5 (each month).

Peacock does, at times, have some of the Hannah Swenson films airing. The streaming service never has all of them at once, nor does it tend to have the most recent.

Prime Video and Apple TV also have them available to rent or buy for a fee. Paying to rent or buy does add up, so you are better off doing one month of Hallmark Now or trying out the app with a free 7-day trial.

In the meantime, check out Days of our Lives alums Alison Sweeney and Victor Webster in the newest movie in the hit Hannah Swensen franchise.

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery premieres Friday, April 5 at 9/8c on Hallmark Mystery.