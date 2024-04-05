Days of our Lives spoilers for next week: Clyde’s next move, Kristen wants answers, and John and Steve worry

Days of our Lives spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit Peacock soap tease it’s all about finding answers and making waves in Salem.

Next week brings a lot of fights, surprises, demands, confessions, and facing the truth to the hit daytime drama.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) confronts Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) about being behind on rent, forcing her to think quickly to explain her financial situation.

Another couple dealing with reality is Abe (James Reynolds) and Paulina (Jackée Harry), who struggle with her radioactive iodine treatment.

It’s Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens), though, that face the biggest shock when their Horton cabin honeymoon gets hijacked.

That’s not all going down next week on Days of our Lives, either.

Clyde is back

Days fans knew it was only a matter of time before Clyde (James Read) resurfaced. Clyde leaves Chanel and Johnny shocked when he shows up at the Horton cabin demanding a hideout.

While they figure out what to do about Clyde, he orders Ava (Tamara Braun) to get him something he hid at the Bistro. Instead of complying, Ava turns to Harris (Steve Burton) for advice on her Clyde problem.

The fallout of Stefan (Brandon Barash) coming clean about the drug business has a ripple effect on the DiMera family. Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) has it out with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) at the worst possible time.

After EJ has a fight with Holly (Ashley Puzemis) over her drug overdose, Kristen lays into him and then takes on Holly. This leads to an epic Kristen and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) showdown.

Konstantin plays more games, and Xander has a plan

Clyde isn’t the only one making waves in Salem. Konstantin (John Kapleos) wants an update from Theresa (Emily O’Brien) on her situation with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson), and he’s losing patience.

Little does Konstantin know that Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Alex bond over their respective relationships with Theresa, which spells trouble.

Meanwhile, Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) has a heart-to-heart with Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) about everything happening with Konstantin. Before the week is over, Konstantin turns up the charm on Maggie but also delivers some bad news to her as part of his latest scheme.

Xander (Paul Telfer) turns to Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) for more help in clearing his name in Harris’ shooting. Chad (Billy Flynn) also finds himself in the middle of Xander’s quest to find out who framed him.

John and Steve are not themselves

The fallout of John (Drake Hogestyn) killing Konstantin’s daughter weighs heavy on him and Steve. John reaches out to Harris to chat about Bayview, but Steve has another plan.

Patch not only makes a huge confession to Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), but he also apologizes to his sweetness. It sounds like Steve comes clean about what happened back in the day.

Elsewhere in Salem, Everett (Blake Berris) seeks help from Marlena (Deidre Hall) to figure out his past as well as his Jada (Elia Cantu) marriage issue. Speaking of Jada, she continues to lash out at Stephanie (Abigail Klein) over her feelings for Everett as Stephanie questions why he won’t sign the divorce papers.

There’s a little bit of romance next week, too, thanks to Holly and Tate (Leo Howard) having a picnic in the park while Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Wendy (Victoria Grace) get some exercise in a steamy way.

Who’s ready for another don’t-miss week on the hit daytime drama?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.